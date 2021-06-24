Kangana Ranaut to Helm Film on Indira Gandhi, Says, 'No One Can Direct It Better Than Me'

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has announced that she is taking over the directing duties for her upcoming movie Emergency, based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was earlier reported that director Sai Kabir, who worked with Ranaut for her 2014 movie "Revolver Rani", will be helming the project. But Ranaut on Wednesday said she will direct the biopic as she believes that no one can tackle the project better than her.

"Pleased to wear director's hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year, I finally figured no one can direct it better than me, collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it," she wrote in a post on Koo app. Ranaut had previously assumed the director's chair for her 2019 movie "Manikarnika". The film's final cut had given the director credit to both Ranaut as well as Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.

Besides Emergency, Ranaut has a string of films in her kitty including Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas and the second installment of Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

