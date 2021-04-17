Kangana Ranaut to Karan Johar Post Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2 Exit: Don't Go After Him Like Sushant

Kartik Aaryan’s sacking from Dostana 2 was sure to refuel the insider-outsider debate that began with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. Actress Kangana Ranaut voiced those concerns more clearly in a series of tweets, reacting to Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions announcing that Dostana 2 will be recast.

She tweeted, “Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos… (sic)"

“Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars…. after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also," she continued.

Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos… https://t.co/VJioWHk38i— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Kartik had a special appeal among fans for having broken into the Bollywood camps, and finding success on his own in an industry overrun by starkids. His expulsion has not gone down well among fans, who have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the news and show their support to the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here