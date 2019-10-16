Kangana Ranaut to Launch Her Own Production House in January to Back Small Budget Projects

Kangana Ranaut has a diverse filmography with some very powerful performances. The actor also recently tried her hand at direction with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The National Award-winner will now turn producer with her own production house launching soon. The actor will be backing small-budget films and launching new talent.

In an interview with Mid-day, the actor talked about her plans to launch her production company soon. “If JudgeMentall Hai Kya was made without me on a budget of Rs 10 crore, it would have been a blockbuster at Rs 40 crore. However, because it was made at nearly Rs 30 crore, it just about broke even. I want to [back] a few small films and see how that goes. Eventually, I may do something on a bigger level. We will also venture into digital entertainment.”

She also clarified that she will not be acting in the movies she will back, “I won’t be acting in the films that I produce. There is a lot of talent around and I will hire actors who are perfect for the scripts. I will take new talent under my wing and guide them.”

“My office will be ready by January. Simultaneously, we are readying our projects. There are so many good scripts that come my way and the [makers] want me to feature in them. But there is so much new talent that needs to be given a platform. It’s important that these powerful scripts don’t get lost and make it to the big screen,” Ranaut told the daily.

The actor was last seen in Prakash Kovelamudi's Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's sports drama Panga and Rajneesh 'Razy' Ghai's action thriller Dhaakad.

