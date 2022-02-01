Kangana Ranaut To Make Her OTT Debut As A Host On Ekta Kapoor's Bigg Boss-like Reality Show: Report

After four months of full-blown entertainment in our living rooms, the 15th season of the reality show Bigg Boss finally concluded 2 days ago. While fans of the show will have to wait for months before the next season kicks in, there is some good news for the ones who are fans of the genre. A new reality show, on the lines of Bigg Boss, is soon to see the light of day, Bollywood Hungama reports. The new show is backed by Ekta Kapoor and the official announcement is expected soon.

The makers have apparently even decided on their host for the show. Touted as the most fearless and opinionated show of them all, it is no surprise that the makers have roped in actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known to be outspoken and unabashed about her opinions. She has also had her own share of controversies due to the same. The show, which will mark Kangana’s debut as a host, will be streamed completely on an OTT platform. The makers are cashing upon Kangana’s unabashed nature and her tendency to clash with others’ opinions which will create fireworks at the show.

A source told Bollywood Hungama “The show’s format is quite similar to Bigg Boss. It’s a captive reality programme in which participants are confined to a certain place for 8-10 weeks. The entire facility will be wired with cameras, and candidates will be given chores and dares. It’s a live broadcast that will stream on Alt Balaji and MX Player 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii, portraying Indian politician and actress Jayaram Jayalalithaa. She will next be seen in Dhakaad directed by Razneesh Ghai and is also producing a movie called Tiku Weds Sheru that stars Nawazuddin Siddique. She also has Tejas in the making.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.