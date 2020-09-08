Kangana Ranaut to Mumbai Police: Please Do My Drug Tests, Investigate My Call Records

Kangana Ranaut, who raised the issue of substance abuse among Bollywood celebrities in the aftermath of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has retorted to a comment by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The minister had said that the Mumbai Police should probe Kangana if she was allegedly taking drugs.

Kangana tweeted, “I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice. @AnilDeshmukhNCP, please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you.”

Deshmukh on Tuesday ordered a probe into the actress' alleged statements that she consumed drugs. "In an interview, Adhyayan Suman, the son of Shekhar Suman, who had a relationship with her, had made certain statements that Kangana Ranaut used to take drugs. The Mumbai Police will investigate this matter," Deshmukh informed mediapersons hereon Tuesday afternoon.

He also made a similar statement in the Maharashtra Assembly following questions by two Legislators, Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu.

"In the Assembly, I have replied that she had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who said in an interview that she (Kangana) took drugs and also forced him to do so. Mumbai Police will look into all this in detail," Deshmukh added.

The assurance came a day after Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant demanded a probe into Ranaut's purported confessions to consuming drugs, and urged the government to find out her 'drug links' and who was supplying the narcotics to her.