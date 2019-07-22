Kangana Ranaut to Play a Spy in Dhaakad, Makers to Rope in Action Director from Hollywood

Actress Kangana Ranaut is set play a spy in the upcoming heroine-centric action thriller, Dhaakad.

"'Dhaakad' is an action film and it is (a) big film. For us, it's like venturing into a genre that is absolutely missing in Hindi films. It is something of a thriller -- intriguing and more of like a spy thriller. In the film, my name is Agni. I play a spy," Kangana told IANS.

The project is helmed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai.

The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences.

Filming will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

"After the success of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', it has been proven that audiences across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. 'Dhaakad' is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well," Kangana said in a statement earlier.

"The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema."

Right now, Kangana is gearing up for the release of JudgeMentall Hai Kya, which opens on Friday. JudgeMentall Hai Kya is with Rajkummar Rao, who has earlier worked with Kangana in Queen. Written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures, Judgemantall Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

