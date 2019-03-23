LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut to Play Jayalalithaa in a Biopic on the Late Tamil Nadu CM

Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actress Jayalalitha, who is fondly referred to as ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’, which means ‘revolutionary leader’.

News18.com

Updated:March 23, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kangana Ranaut to Play Jayalalithaa in a Biopic on the Late Tamil Nadu CM
Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actress Jayalalitha, who is fondly referred to as ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’, which means ‘revolutionary leader’.
Loading...
On Kangana Ranaut's birthday, the actress had announced her project. She is all set to step into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actress Jayalalitha, who is fondly referred to as ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’, which means ‘revolutionary leader’.

Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the film is bilingual and will be Directed by A.L. Vijay, one of the leading filmmakers from South who has made landmark films like Madradapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal. Speaking about Jayalalithaa's biopic and having Kangana onboard, Director Vijay said, "Jayalalithaa madam was one of the most prominent leaders of our country. Making a film on her life is a big responsibility and we are going to do it with utmost care and honesty. Am proud and happy with our association with one of India’s biggest star and the very talented Kangana Ranaut ji to portray the dynamic role of our very Dynamic leader."

The film will be written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned Baahubali and Manikarnika, and will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri & Shaailesh R Singh under the banner of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment. “This is my fifth collaboration with Kangana. Working with her is always an enriching experience and I’m glad that this film is based on an eminent personality”, said Shaailesh.

When asked about the film, Kangana said, “Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician,it's a great concept for mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project.”

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram