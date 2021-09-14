Kangana Ranaut to Play Sita Amid Reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan Charging High Fee for the Role

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been roped in to play the role of Goddess Sita in an upcoming film based on the mythological character from epic Ramayana. The period drama will be directed by Alaukik Desai and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The movie will be released in five languages.

Kangana also unveiled a teaser poster of the upcoming period film. The actress wrote in the caption, “Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists. With the blessings of Sita Ram. Jai SiyaRam (sic)."

Confirming the same, producer Saloni Sharma said in a statement, “As a woman, I couldn’t be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut on board our VFX magnum opus, ‘The Incarnation Sita’. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting and daring. It’s time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect."

RELATED NEWS Deepika Padukone Reportedly in Talks to Play Sita in Two Mega Budget Movies

The news of Kangana playing Sita comes in at a point when there is a lot of talk about Kareena Kapoor Khan being approached for a similar role has been doing the rounds. Apparently, Kareena has been charging more money for the role of Sita which the makers were unwilling to pay. It is unclear at the moment whether these projects are similar or not.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s Thalaivii has been released in cinema halls on September 10. Her upcoming movies are Dhaakad and Tejas. She is also directing Aparajita Ayodhya, a film on Ayodhya verdict.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here