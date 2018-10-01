Kangana Ranaut to Rakhi Sawant: Who Said What in Tanushree Dutta Case

#TanushreeDutta I've heard horror stories thru the years of this predatory jungle. Some girls became stars. Others disappeared quietly. Yes they took away your career. They darkened 10 years of your life. But they can't take away your voice & your courage!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 28, 2018

I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

Many of my co-workers,female and male have been harassed and bullied, but it’s their story to tell. If we don’t encourage their voices and instead vilify and question them, how will victims ever become survivors? Let them speak up! Stand up with them! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018