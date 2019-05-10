English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Looking Forward to Representing Indian Cinema at Cannes 2019, Says Kangana Ranaut
Actress Kangana Ranaut will walk the red carpet of the upcoming 72nd Cannes Film Festival.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Actress Kangana Ranaut will walk the red carpet of the upcoming 72nd Cannes Film Festival and she is looking forward to the experience as part of a brand association. This will be her second time at the popular film jamboree.
The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress will travel to the French Riviera from May 16-18 for vodka brand Grey Goose, which celebrates moments of cinematic excellence through its new global platform Live Victoriously.
Kangana said in a statement: "Following an exhilarating debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival, I am looking forward to representing Indian cinema at such a prestigious platform with the global icon of luxury yet again. I made many lifelong memories, inclusive of both big and small moments.
"It was all about having fun, living life to the fullest and celebrating Indian cinema while living the Grey Goose lifestyle. I believe in treating oneself as you are worthy of only the best and this association is in perfect sync to my ideologies."
According to Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head of Bacardi India, Kangana is a right fit as she "embodies living victoriously by challenging the status quo, celebrating individuality and staying authentic to her craft.
"She is a symbol of the evolution of talent in Indian cinema and we look forward to having her accompany us at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival yet again this year," Goenka said.
The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress will travel to the French Riviera from May 16-18 for vodka brand Grey Goose, which celebrates moments of cinematic excellence through its new global platform Live Victoriously.
Kangana said in a statement: "Following an exhilarating debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival, I am looking forward to representing Indian cinema at such a prestigious platform with the global icon of luxury yet again. I made many lifelong memories, inclusive of both big and small moments.
"It was all about having fun, living life to the fullest and celebrating Indian cinema while living the Grey Goose lifestyle. I believe in treating oneself as you are worthy of only the best and this association is in perfect sync to my ideologies."
According to Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head of Bacardi India, Kangana is a right fit as she "embodies living victoriously by challenging the status quo, celebrating individuality and staying authentic to her craft.
"She is a symbol of the evolution of talent in Indian cinema and we look forward to having her accompany us at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival yet again this year," Goenka said.
The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahesh Babu Shines With 25th Release As Maharshi Becomes Biggest Opener of His Career
- IPL 2019 | Cheerleaders Bear Challenge of India's Strict Cricket Tradition
- Is Drogon Really the Last Surviving Dragon of Game of Thrones?
- This is How Avengers Endgame Won the Indian Box Office Step By Step
- Why Does Jet Airways Need to Update its Android And iOS Apps Even Now?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results