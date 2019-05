Kangana Ranaut to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Celebs Feast on Iftaar this Ramzan

It is that holy time of the year when Bollywood celebs don't hesitate to cheat their diet and enjoy appetizing delicacies. While everybody is waiting for Eid celebrations, popular names from film fraternity enjoyed a feisty Iftaar.Kangana Ranaut paid a visit to her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-actor Taher Shabbir's shop to relish the Eid festivities at the iftar party. The actress was joined by her family members including her sister Rangoli Chandel. For the evening, she chose to wear a white and lavender suit with minimum makeup and tied her hair in a neat bun.Likewise, film actress and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra visited Mohammad Ali Road for the first time in 25 years. She shared a video from the evening and wrote a lengthy post about her "cheat day". "Come to #mohammadaliroad after 25 years.. this place is bustling with energy and people clamouring to eat the tastiest food and dessert to break their fast during this holy period of #ramzan. So I threw caution to the wind and hit the road and broke the rule of ONLY #sundaybinge as #Sunday came early." (sic)Apart from them, Neil Nitin Mukesh and TV actor Sharad Kelkar also took to social media to share updates about their Iftaar. While Sharad posted a picture of himself standing in the middle of a crowded street, pictures of Neil Nitin Mukesh enjoying an evening at Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar made its way to social media.Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)