Kangana Ranaut to Shoot Next Schedule of Tejas in Lucknow

Kangana Ranaut is one of the busiest actors in the industry. The actor, who has been receiving positive response for her role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii, has been continuously shooting for her upcoming films. After wrapping up major portions of Dhaakad in Budapest, the actor has been shooting for another project titled Tejas. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film features Ranaut in the role of an air force pilot.

On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of Tejas, updating fans about her working weekend schedule. “Mood when you haven’t had a break in ages and have to work through weekends also… But the show must go on. Current mission #Tejas,” she wrote.

News18.com has now learnt that the actor will travel to Uttar Pradesh (UP) for the next schedule of the film. “Kangana will be shooting in Moradabad and Lucknow to shoot for certain segments of the film which are really important. In the film, the actor will be shown training in a police academy and those portions will be filmed in UP. It is a small schedule of about a week and Kangana will head there in a couple of days after she wraps up the Mumbai schedule," says a source.

The actor has also shed a lot of weight for the film with the help of her Thalaivii co-star Bhagyashree. “Kangana had put on 15 kilograms to play Jayalalitha. Bhagyashree, who played her mother in the film, has been following a strict diet for many years. To get into the role of an air force pilot, Kangana took suggestions for losing weight from her co-star which really helped. Over the past few months, the actor has shed all the weight and is in perfect shape," adds the source.

The actor will also be seen in Emergency in which she will essay the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from that she has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita in her kitty. She recently announced her digital debut as producer with Tiku Weds Sheru which will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. ​

