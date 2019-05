Kangana Ranaut to Wear a Unique Saree Representing India's Weaving Heritage at Cannes

After channeling '60s glam last year in a glittering Sabyasachi saree, Kangana Ranaut is looking to be more desi at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress will be wearing a unique saree to make the world more aware of India's rich fabrics and culture. She has been collaborating with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock to revive forgotten weaves of the country and bring them to the fore.The Queen star has claimed that her clothes will have a lot of drama, reported hindustantimes.com . "As an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to revive the forgotten weaves and bring them to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture," Kangana said in a statement.Kangana was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday as she left for the French Riviera in a striped shirt and flair denims. She has reportedly lost 5 kilograms in 10 days ahead of her public appearance at Cannes. She had gained around 10 kilograms for her upcoming film, Panga, in which she plays a kabaddi player.Kangana had changed into multiple outfits during her debut Cannes outing last year, and social media was abuzz with photos of her appearances doing the rounds.For the red carpet, she had chosen a Zuhair Murad number.