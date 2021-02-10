Kangana Ranaut to Withdraw Suit Against BMC in Alleged Demolition Case

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has decided to withdraw the suit she field against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding an alleged demolition case of her residence in 2018. This was informed to the Bombay High Court by her lawyer, Birendra Saraf. Her lawyers also said that she is willing to do so in the next 4 days and would apply for regularisation.

It was also informed that she will seek to apply for regularisation in the next week. The High court has also directed the

BMC to decide on the application in accordance with the law.

Besides the High Court has also granted protection of 2 weeks to Kangana Ranaut from any possible coercive action in case an adverse decision is taken by BMC. She can then approach the court again for relief.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan permitted Ranaut to withdraw the appeal and said no coercive action shall be taken by the civic body until the application for regularisation is heard and decided, and for two weeks thereafter. “The appellant (Ranaut) is permitted to apply for regularisation before the MCGM within a period of four weeks,” Justice Chavan said.

The corporation shall decide the same expeditiously and in accordance with law, the court said. “In case of any adverse order against the appellant, no coercive action shall be taken thereafter by the BMC to enable the appellant to file appeal,” the court said.

The MCGM is also known as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The city civic body in March 2018 had issued a notice to Ranaut for alleged illegal merger of three flats owned by her in Orchid Breeze building in suburban Khar.

The Dindoshi civil court dismissed her suit against the notice in December last year, following which she moved the high court. The civil court, while dismissing the suit, had noted there was “grave violation of the sanctioned plan” while amalgamating the three flats.

Ranaut’s petition said since she bought the flats in 2013, she had not made any structural changes. She had carried out only “certain cosmetic changes”, said the appeal filed through advocates Aseem Naphade, Monisha Bhangale and Prasanna Bhangale.

Last year, the civic body had initiated demolition of alleged unauthorised construction at Ranaut’s bungalow in Pali Hill area here. The HC later held the municipal corporation’s action as illegal and malicious.

(With PTI inputs)