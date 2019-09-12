Kangana Ranaut to Work With Captain Marvel Makeup Artist in J Jayalalithaa Biopic

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on Thailavi, the biopic of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who served the state for 14 years between 1991 to 2016. To play the role of Jayalalithaa, who was also an iconic film actor, Kangana is learning Tamil and taking regular dance lessons.

Now the producer of the film, Vishnu Induri has given fans a major update on the pre-production of the film. He has tweeted that the team has roped in make-up artist and prosthetics expert Jason Collins, who has worked in Captain Marvel, Hunger Games and Blade Runner. Kangana will be sporting four looks in the film and this is where Collins fits the picture.

Check out the tweet below:

#ThalaiviUpdate: Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we have roped in Hollywood Make up artist Jason Collins for Kangana's makeover. #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut — Vishnu Induri (@vishinduri) September 12, 2019

Vishnu Indouri also revealed that the film will be going on floors after Diwali. “The pre-production is in full swing and the team is in Mysore for the recce and as planned earlier the shoot will start post-Diwali,” he said. The film will be released in three languages, Tamil, Telegu, and Hindi and be titled Thailavi across languages, as suggested by the actor herself. Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Aishwarya Rai, and Keerthy Suresh were reportedly also considered for the role before it went to Kangana.

Apart from the film, Kangana is also preparing for her action thriller Dhaakad. The director of the film Rajneesh 'Razy' Ghai revealed in a statement, “Manikarnika was a period film that had Kangana training with swords. But since Dhaakad is a contemporary movie, the style of action is different. She will have to undergo a six-week programme — besides learning hand-to-hand combat and Krav Maga for two weeks each, she will dedicate a fortnight to learn how to use guns. A team of stunt directors from Thailand will train her."

The actor also recently talked about the genre of the film in a statement. “Dhaakad is in the same space as Resident Evil. It has several chase sequences and sword fights. I will use all kinds of sophisticated weapons, including some of the latest machine guns. I believe one must pick up new skills for every movie. I don't like to rush into any project as it makes me anxious”, said Ranaut.

