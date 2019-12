Kangana Ranaut Trolled for 'Taxpayers’ Comment, Rangoli Chandel Comes to Rescue

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday slammed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her remarks that only a few people pay tax in India while rest are dependent on them. Her sister Rangoli Chandel replied saying don't twist her statements.

Giving her a lesson in basic economics, the Delhi Finance Minister explained to her that even a daily wage earner has to pay indirect taxes, if not direct. In a series of tweets, Sisodia said, "Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law. But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3 per cent people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage labourer to a billionaire."

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Panga on Monday, the actress said: "We're still hooked to the pre-Independence era, where our country was under siege or bondage, and people had captured us by force or the gun. Going on strikes, shutting down the country or not paying taxes against those people was considered cool."

Sisodia also slammed her reminding her of the contribution made by a daily wager, who contributes to her personal income: "And yes! Even a normal daily wage labourer… when going to the cinema… contributes to the coffers of the movie stars and even pays (entertainment) tax for this country. Now think who is dependent on whom?"

Slamming the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters across the country that saw huge violence and arson, even in the national capital, Kangana had said: "What gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? A bus costs around Rs 70-80 lakh, and that is not a small amount."

AAP's national spokesperson Ajoy Kumar also called her ill-informed, besides there were huge trolling and backlash that the actress faced across social media.

"Firstly not smart to ask Kangana on tax collections -- she is woefully ill-informed. All the people pay indirect taxes and for the Aam Aadmi (common man) it is a huge part of his income.

"Secondly -- her views have always been divisive. If only she would read Ambedkar, Gandhi," Kumar tweeted.

One Twitter user wrote, "I am waiting for kangana's career to burn. That lady can't act, delivering back to back flops, and some sane ppl are still giving her work. That's the help she's getting from bjp to sustain her career. She can't empathise with victims of mob lynching."

Another wrote, "She also said rest of the India is dependent on tax paid by 3-4%. Even if we assume she doesnt have the school level eco knowledge (diff btw direct & in direct tax), how feudalistic is this statement."

Following the backlash, Rangoli took to Twitter and wrote: "Sir (addressing Sisodia) ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don't twist her statements either way please don't burn public property. If you use highways pay toll tax or buy salt and pay tax that's not income tax, please know if you use resources you pay cos government is cultivating it from collective money.

Rangoli continued: "Holding borders for us and giving us a government so we aren't enslaved by foreign or antisocial forces and if you use more infrastructure you pay more kisi pe ehsaan nahin hai... (sic)."

"Lots of Bolly people holding foreign passports also use this excuse a lot that we pay taxes, so what more resources you use more money you make and more tax you pay, kisi pe ehsaan nahin hai (sic)."

Sir ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don’t twist her statements either way please don’t burn public property 🙏 https://t.co/SztpL6MlBU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 24, 2019

If you use highways pay toll tax or buy salt and pay tax that’s not income tax, please know if you use resources you pay cos government is cultivating it from collective money...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 24, 2019

(contd)....holding borders for us and giving us a government so we arnt enslaved by foreign or antisocial forces and if you use more infrastructure you pay more kisi pe ehsaan nahin hai... 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 24, 2019

Lots of Bolly people holding foreign passports also use this excuse a lot that we pay taxes, so what more resources you use more money you make and more tax you pay, kisi pe ehsaan nahin hai 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 24, 2019

Apart from Manish Sisodia, Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha, and ace shuttler Jwalla Gutta also slammed Ranaut for her tax-payers comment.

Also some people need to be told about Direct Taxes and Indirect taxes. The entire country, including someone who just buys one soap a year, pays for every public property through these two taxes. So SHUT THE FUCK UP!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 24, 2019

Every Indian is a tax payer!!!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 24, 2019

(With inputs from IANS)

