Kangana Ranaut Turns Baker to Prepare Lip-smacking Sweetmeats

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is making most of her quarantine in hometown Manali, Himachal Pradesh. In the latest entry posted by her team on Instagram, fans saw a glimpse of the Queen actress’ culinary.

Situated in her kitchen, Kangana looks cheerful as she cooks white butter and cheese frosting laden cupcakes. The desserts baked by Kangana are unmissable and will surely flare up your mouthwatering sensations. The post was captioned as, “Necessity is the mother of invention. Baker Kangana’s kitchen is now serving cupcakes made with white butter and cheese frosting, and lots of love.”

Yesterday, in an image posted on the photo-sharing platform, we saw Kangana indulge in some fun games. The heartening image was set against a beautiful Manali hill backdrop where and featured Kangana seated on the grassland with some locals.

Apart from that, Kangana who is known for her unwavering fortitude has been setting new fitness goals. The actress has been regularly and relentlessly working out with her fitness trainer, Siddhartha Singh. In the clip, Kangana’s adorable nephew made a surprising appearance, who was seen hopping around.

“Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don’t let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go!,”reads the caption.

The post collected lots of lauds for Kangana’s determination inclusive of veteran actress Neena Gupta who wrote, “That’s the way mahi way(smiling emojis).”