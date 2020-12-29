Kangana Ranaut Turns Up in Stunning Traditional Look for Siddhivinayak Visit

After arriving in Mumbai on Sunday after a long stay in Manali, Kangana Ranaut visited Siddhivinayak temple in a traditional look on Tuesday. The actress picked an elegant red and green saree for the visit, adding a traditional Maharashtrian nose ring to her look.

The actress shared photos of her look on social media and wrote, "The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra 🙏."

The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sxT583P5w2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 29, 2020

The actress had left Mumbai last time amid a tussle with the Shiv Sena. A part of her home and office in Bandra was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, citing "illegal structural violations" at the office.

Kangana had sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC for "illegal" demolition of a part of her office in Mumbai. She had approached the Bombay High Court while the BMC was tearing down the walls at her movie production house in Bandra, after which the court ordered the BMC to stop demolishing it.

The office is for her production house Manikarnika Films, where reconstruction work has begun. The actress took to Instagram to share that she's "reimagining" her Mumbai house with interior designer Shabnam Gupta. Kangana shared Shabnam's post on her Instagram story that had a beautiful picture of her house entrance painted in blue and white. Sharing the post, Kangana wrote, "Reimagining my Mumbai house with this magician."