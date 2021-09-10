Kangana Ranaut Turns Up with Sore Throat at Thalaivii Event, Says 'Don't Worry I Don't Have Covid'

Kangana Ranaut was in Delhi a day before the theatrical release of the J. Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivii. She met the press briefly in the afternoon to talk about the film, before heading to a special screening held for parliamentarians. She began the press conference by apologizing for her sore throat, saying that she is a bit under the weather. “My voice is a little bit low because of a little cold. It’s not Covid, don’t worry, I have been tested. But we are here and I appreciate the turnout, please support the film as much as you can,” she told the media.

Wherever Kangana goes, controversies follow. Thalaivii, despite being based on one of the most prominent political figures from Tamil Nadu, has not stirred up any debate yet with regards to its content. The actress says that besides sticking to facts, the director ensured that there is no wrongful portrayal of any entity in Thalaivii.

“The director, AL Vijay, is a very sorted person. He has made the film more about a woman’s journey than about politics. Nobody has been degraded to glorify the protagonist. Nor have anyone used any tricks that could led to outrage from any party. The film is being loved by all, even by people from the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. We all know how volatile the politics in the state can be. But nobody has been degraded or demeaned in the movie,” Kangana said.

Her casting had run into controversy when the film was announced, with many deeming her unfit for the role. Kangana said the same people are now praising her performance. “People had said that a South Indian girl should get the opportunity. Kangana is from North India, why is she being cast? Even I had thought back then, am I making a mistake? The same people, who had criticized me then, are praising me now. People from Tamil Nadu are saying nobody could have played Amma’s role better. It’s a big achievement for me.”

