Kangana Ranaut: Twitter Couldn't Tolerate Me for Even a Year, Instagram Has Given Me 3 Warnings

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended in May 2021 for ‘repeated violation of Twitter rules’. The actor had reportedly violated the Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy of Twitter with her after her controversial comments. The actress has now promised more ‘masala’ content on the platform, should she return to Twitter.

After Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform, her supporters have been hoping she will make a return after the ban is lifted on her.

Kangana talked about the Twitter ban during a recent event in Himachal Pradesh for Aaj Tak. She said that her account on Twitter was suspended in less than a year. She has also apparently received three warnings from Instagram for her posts.

“I was there on Twitter for one year and Twitter couldn’t tolerate me for even a year… I have completed one year on Instagram in May and I have already received three warnings. So I said I will not use Instagram. My team has taken over and now everything is good. Nobody has a problem with it.

“If I come back on Twitter, then people’s lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states. I’m happy that I’m not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely… you will get a lot of ‘masala’,” said the actor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here