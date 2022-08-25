Kangana Ranaut Unveils Milind Soman's Look As Sam Manekshaw For Her Upcoming Directorial 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her upcoming movie Emergency. While the shooting of the film is currently underway, the actress has also been sharing the first-look posters of the cast of the film. On Thursday, Kangana took to her official Instagram account and unveiled Milind Soman’s look as Sam Manekshaw. With a sharp mustache and uniform, Milind’s look will surely leave you excited for the film.

Sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, “Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency.”

Milind Soman also shared the poster on his social media handles and mentioned that he feels proud to be a part of Kangana Ranaut’s film. “Honoured to be a part of @kanganaranaut ’s directorial #Emergency and play the role of #SamManekshaw, the man who, with his wit and gallantry, led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal is also playing the role of Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s movie Sam Bahadur.

For the unversed, Sam Manekshaw’s army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

