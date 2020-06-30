Kangana Ranaut Urges Fans Not to Fall for Cheap Chinese Products

Actress Kangana Ranaut says Chinese manufacture everything "sasta and cheap", and that people should not go by their products. Kangana's message to fans comes after the Indian Government issued an interim order to block Chinese apps in India.

"The government has banned Chinese apps and I think most people are celebrating because China is like we all know, it's a communist country and the way they have gone deep into our economy and our system... the data is scary, how much our business was dependent on China and this year apart from being the originator of coronavirus and giving the world the biggest adversity of recent times. In the midst of this adversity, now they are messing with our borders in Ladakh and they don't only want Ladakh. In the scheme of things, they want Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. They also want your Assam and it's never ending," said Kangana.

"You can see the greed of these people and of course even the world is astonished by their ways of life and by the way they ill-treat animals and the way they beat you up if you do idol worshipping or if you follow your religion. I say that you know being an extremist or being a communist, both ways are extreme. Why do you want to believe there is god or no god? Why do you want to be so sure? Why can't you just be that...you don't know? I don't agree with their ways and obviously they've shown their real crude faces to the world. Also with this pandemic and the bio-war that they've unleashed on the world. What is feeding them is their economy. So it is definitely better we cut their roots here in India and of course when there will not be so much revenue and money, their evil power will come down and the world will be a better place," she added.

Kangana has always urged people to go local and endorses the idea to all her fans.

"In ancient times India led the world and the world was a prosperous and inclusive place, I believe that we need to go back to that time," she said.

