Kangana Ranaut Visits Late CM Jayalalithaa's Memorial Ahead of Thalaivii Release; See Photos

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday visited late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai. The actress will be seen in the late politician’s biopic ‘Thalaivii’. Dressed in a silk saree, Kangana kickstarted the promotions by seeking blessings.

Directed by Vijay, ‘Thalaivii’ has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. ‘Thalaivii’ will be released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on September 10.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that ‘Thalaivii’ is facing a roadblock as three national multiplex chains have reportedly decided to not accommodate the film. Kangana took to her Instagram Story where she shared a news article, which talked about national multiplex chains in no mood to screen ‘Thalaivii’.

“In these times we must support each other and not bully or arm-twist; it’s our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for South, we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well."

Kangana called it “unfair and cruel". “In these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut, please let’s help each other in order to save theatres."

Based on the life of the late Jayalalithaa, ‘Thalaivii’ showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

