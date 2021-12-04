Kangana Ranaut Visits Mathura Day After Punjab Trip, Calls It 'A Fortunate Day'

Actress Kangana Ranaut posted a string of pictures on Instagram on Saturday during her visit to Mathura. She was decked up in a dark green Anarkali suit which she paired up with some beautiful pearl jewellery. She told her fans that she is paying a visit to the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and described it as a “fortunate day”.

“Beautiful day driving from Delhi to Mathura…For Krishna janam bhoomi darshan… what a fortunate day,” she wrote in the caption of the post. The actress shared three pictures from her trip including a selfie inside her car.

The comment section was filled with a lot of love and admiration, with people praising the actress for her respect for her religious nature. Many users wished for the lord’s blessings upon her. As usual, tons of eye-heart and fire emojis were found in the comments.

Kangana’s trip to Mathura comes a day after her visit to Punjab where she alleged that her convoy was attacked by “protesting farmers”. During her trip to Punjab from Himachal Pradesh, the actress had to deal with several protestors who were not happy with her comments on the year-long farmer’s agitation against the three controversial agricultural laws which have now been repealed.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii – a biopic – in which she enacted the role of the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J.Jayalalithaa. She will also be seen in films like Dhaakad and Tejas.

The actress made her debut with the film ‘Gangster’ and has come a long way since then. She oftens tells in the interviews she came from a small town and her journey in Bollywood has been a tough one.

