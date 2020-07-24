Kangana Ranaut Wanted Saand Ki Aankh be Turned Into Solo Lead Film, Says Anurag Kashyap

Late last year, a debate had raged on social media on age appropriate actors being cast for specific roles. The movie in question was Saand Ki Aankh, in which Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, both young actresses, portrayed the roles of 80-plus characters.

At the time when ageism in movies was being debated wrt to Taapsee and Bhumi's casting in the movie, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had alleged that Saand Ki Aankh was first offered to the Queen actress but she refused to do it and instead suggested that someone older like Neena Gupta or Navni Parihar be approached for the movie instead.

Read: Here's Why Kangana Ranaut Refused to Work in Saand Ki Aankh

Now, in a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap, Saand Ki Aankh producer, has claimed that Kangana was unwilling to do a two actor movie and that is why she refused Saand Ki Aankh. As per Anurag, Kangana liked the script narrated by director Tushar Hiranandani, but she asked him to make it a solo lead film instead.

Anurag said, "When Saand Ki Aankh script was pitched by Tushar to Kangana, she said the story is great but what is the need for two characters? Make them one and young and I will do it. All her films have now become about herself. She thinks probably that is how stars make films. She is such a big star but is she empowering people?"

You can check out the complete interview here. For Anurag's comments on Kangana being approached for Saand Ki Aankh, playback from 19:30 mins.

Anurag's brought up the Saand Ki Aankh casting issue while speaking on Kangana's recent interview in which she spoke about insider vs outsider debate in the Hindi film industry while discussing Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She even called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker B-grade actresses in the interview which invited reactions from many.