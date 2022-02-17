Kangana Ranaut Wants 'Best Friend' Karan Johar To Be Put In Her Lock Upp; Ekta Kapoor Reacts

Kangana Ranaut will be making her debut as a reality show host with Lock Upp. The upcoming reality show is touted to be a first-of-its-kind captive reality show, where 16 celebrities will be locked up for 72 days and stripped of their amenities. The contestants will be given tasks by Kangana and the audience will have the authority to punish or reward their chosen contestants and even play a snitch to some.

During the trailer launch of the reality show in Delhi, Kangana had also shared a wishlist of celebrities that she wanted to see in the show. One of the top favourites of Kangana for Lock Upp happens to be filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. Those who are not familiar with Kangana and Karan’s relationship should note that the actress had once criticised the filmmaker at Koffee with Karan and called him a “flag-bearer of nepotism” and a “movie mafia.”

During the trailer launch, Kangana said, “I would like to lock up my best friend Karan Johar ji, in my jail and host him there. Along with him, I’d even like to put Ekta Kapoor.” Responding to Kangana’s statement, Lock Upp’s producer Ekta, said, “Karan and I will sit inside and talk about food. We will call Kangana inside and all three of us will have food together.”

Besides Karan, Kangana also added names of other notable actors she would like to see inside the reality show. The 34-year-old actress said at the event, “I am a great admirer of Mr. Aamir Khan. I would like to have him in lock-up. I also love Mr. Bachchan. They are not contestants but just on my wish list.” The actress also suggested that the show should include some politicians as well, however she did not take any specific name.

The show will begin streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

