Kangana Ranaut Wants 'Instinctive and Impulsive Justice' Like Hyderabad Rape Case for Hathras Victim

After the news of the death of the Dalit woman gang-raped in Hathras broke, Kangana Ranaut had expressed grief and demanded justice for the deceased victim via her Twitter handle. The actress had asked for a solution to contain the growing numbers in gang rapes and such shameful assaults.

A day later, the Manikarnika actress said she has immense faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and wanted a similar swift justice meted out as in the encounter killing of the accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case last year.

"I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia," Kangana tweeted.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras village died in a Delhi hospital two weeks after she was brutally tortured by four upper caste Hindu men. The horrifying incident has sent shockwaves and wrath jolts through the length and breadth of the country. Several citizens including politicians and celebrities from various walks of life have expressed their ire online.

In the Hyderabad gangrape-and-murder case last year, the four accused were taken to the scene of the crime, around 60 Km from Hyderabad, for a re-construction as part of the investigation. According to the police, one of the accused signalled to the others, possibly to escape, and they tried to snatch the weapons of the police personnel when the latter fired on them and they were killed allegedly in the cross-firing.