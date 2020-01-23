Kangana Ranaut Wants Nirbhaya Rape Convicts to Be Made Examples Out of, Says 'Should Hang Them in Public'

Kangana Ranaut recently opened up on the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. Nirbhaya was gang raped and brutally assaulted on December 16 night in 2012 in New Delhi. She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. There is growing anger over the delay in the hanging of the four convicts. A Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts, who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

Kangana was asked about the Nirbhaya gang-rape case and the death penalty verdict given to the four convicts. The judicial system conducts elaborate scrutiny, through a phased legal process, with respect to execution of the death sentence.

Talking in a press conference, Kangana showed her displeasure over the delay in execution of the death penalty, saying that the victim's parents were suffering from a very long time. She opined that instead of hanging the convicts privately, they should be killed on the street, so that an example can be set out of them.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, Kangana was seen taking a stand on the Nirbhaya verdict. Take a look below:

On the work front, Kangana is currently promoting her film Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is based on the life of a Kabaddi player who wants to make a comeback to play in the national team. The film also stars Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. It will release on January 24, 2020.

