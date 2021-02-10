Kangana Ranaut Wants to Know How Many National and Padma Shri Awards Meryl Streep Has Won

Kangana Ranaut is taking no prisoners when it comes to talking about her acting talent and proving her assertiveness. The actor compared her “raw talent” to that of Hollywood legend Merly Streep and “skilled action and glamour” to Gal Gadot’s in her tweet on Tuesday, which should not come as a surprise considering her earlier tweets.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Netizens were quick to point out how Kangana lacks the courage and integrity that Meryl Streep has when it comes to speaking truth to power. One Twitter user shared a video of Streep's speech from the 2017 Golden Globes Award where she won the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement. Streep had spoken against the rising anti-immigrant policies under the then US President Donald Trump and had said that Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. She said that if the country kicks them all out, the industry will have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts.

But Kangana being Kangana, somehow managed to prove that she was much above and beyond Meryl Streep’s standing in society and replied that Meryl is one of the invaders in native red Indians’ land whereas she is a native Indian who wants to protect her land so obviously, she will not reflect her sentiments. Kangana went a step ahead and compared herself to Marlon Brando and said that “now it will rattle '' her critics more since she snubbed Filmfare just how Brando snubbed Oscars.

They are the invaders in native red Indians land I am a native Indian who wants to protect my land,of course I won’t reflect her sentiments, that way I am more like Marlon Brando,now it will rattle you more, as a matter of fact I snubbed Filmfare just how Brando snubbed Oscars 👍— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

The 33-year-old actress also tweeted that those who were asking her how many Oscars she has won must also ask how many National or Padma awards did Meryl Streep win. She urged her critics to come out of their “slave mentality” since it is high time they found some self-respect and self-worth.

Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

However, this is not the first time the Bollywood Queen has compared herself to Hollywood actors. In an earlier tweet, Kangana had shared an article where her stunt director from the 2019 movie Manikarnika had said that she performs her stunts smoother than Tom Cruise. The actress had shared the article with a statement saying: “Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...

Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo.”

Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo. https://t.co/pVYxZhYUOM— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Apart from Dhaakad and Thalaivi, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she will be playing an IAF officer. She will also be seen in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.