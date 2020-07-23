Kangana Ranaut Wants to Record Statement in Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Says 'No Response From Mumbai Police'

Kangana Ranaut has been one of the most vocal celebrities in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As she rekindled her crusade against nepotism in Bollywood in the wake of his death, it was speculated that the actress would be also among those whose statement would be recorded by the investigating policemen in Mumbai.

The actress has been living out the lockdown at her home in Manali. She hasn't received any summon from Mumbai Police so far. Her team has just put out a tweet that she wants to record her statement, but there hasn't been any formal request from the police so far.

"There is no formal summon sent to Kangana, Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice," the handle called Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/w03i2csbWV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

The Mumbai Police has been investigating the case in an attempt to find out what led to the actor's suicide on June 14. His death reignited the nepotism debate, and several people from the film industry have been questioned so far to see if the actor was a victim of lobbying and bias.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide.

Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra recorded his statement on Saturday. Before that, the police had recorded statements of 34 persons, including Sushant's family members and close friends like actors Rhea Chakraborty and Sanjana Sanghi, in connection with the case.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday dismissed the need for a CBI probe into the death case of Rajput, saying the Mumbai police are capable of handling the matter.