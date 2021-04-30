movies

Kangana Ranaut Warns People Not to Talk About India's Covid-19 Crisis to Foreign Media
Kangana Ranaut Warns People Not to Talk About India's Covid-19 Crisis to Foreign Media

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to post an angry video and warned people not to complain about India to their 'foreign daddies.'

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video on Friday warning those who are trying to hurt the image of the nation internationally amid the Covid-19 second wave.

Kangana shared the video message on Twitter and Instagram. In the clip, she expresses her concerns over how other countries are reacting to the second wave of Covid in India.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a video and wrote: “Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India… your time is up."

In the video, Kangana speaks about how photos of corpses burning at cremations were featured in an international magazine. She expressed her discontentment and further why leaders of other nations were not called out when their countries were tackling the Covid-19 waves.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film Thalaivi, based on the life of late J Jayalalitha. The film is helmed by A L Vijay, with a screenplay penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad, Rajat Arora and Madhan Karky. Apart from Kangana, the movie also stars Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Poorna, Madhu Bala among others in significant parts.

Besides Thalaivi, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad lined up for release. While Tejas will see her play a Sikh soldier, Dhaakad promises to be a high-voltage actioner with Kangana playing Agent Agni.

first published:April 30, 2021, 19:52 IST