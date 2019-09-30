Here's What Kangana Said When She was Asked 'What If She Woke Up as Hrithik?'
At a recent media event, Kangana Ranaut was asked what would she do if she woke up as Hrithik Roshan and her response took everyone straight to her fight with Hrithik.
Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan attend a news conference for their movie 'Kites' on the sets of Farah Khan's chat show at Filmcity studios in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan have been at loggerheads since 2016. Their very public fight then took a legal turn and now after three years, it's still going on.
Recently, at India Today Mind Rocks Delhi 2019, the actress was asked what would she do if she woke up as Hrithik Roshan. In response, she said that she will issue an apology on Hrithik's behalf.
"I will call Kangana and tell her that I am sorry for what I did," DNA India quoted her saying.
Likewise, during the promotions of Super 30, Hrithik, who usually does not talk much about the spat, said that the media attention given to Kangana hurt him. "What hurt me was that media gave attention to the audacity with which that certain person was indulging in lying and deceit," said Hrithik.
Their spat got messier when Kangana's spokesperson and sister Rangoli Chandel spoke about Hrithik's sister Sunaina and said that she was being abused by her father. Sunaina also voiced her support for Kangana in a series of tweets.
On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, which also featured Rajkummar Rao, Jimmy Shergill and Amyra Dastur.
Although the film fared below expectations, her performance was widely acclaimed. Kangana is right now preparing for her role in a biopic based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu politician J. Jayalalithaa. The actress also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga coming up in 2020, besides the action thriller Dhaakad.
Whereas, Hrithik will next be appearing in the highly anticipated action-thriller War with Tiger Shroff.
