CRPF to Take over Kangana Ranaut's Security After War of Words with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Days after Hindi film actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut got into a spat with each other over law and order situation in Mumbai, the central government has stepped in to provide security to the actor.

"Decision has been taken to provide Y+ category security to Kangna Ranaut," a MHA official told CNN-News18.

The CRPF, which protects 60 VIPs, will take over Kangana's security. It is not immediately clear who would pay for the paramilitary security.

Central security would mean protection by central para military forces. CRPF, CISF and ITBP are on vip security duty at the moment. A paramilitary official told News18 that official communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the forces is awaited. Y+ security would mean one static guard at Kangana's residence 24*7 and a guard to accompany her when she travels.

"This could mean deployment of 11 personnel since each shift would have to have one commando plus one person as a static guard at her residence and at least 2 people will accompany her when she travels." a CRPF officer explained.

Kangana welcomed the MHA decision and thanked home minister Amit Shah.

Kangana in a video message had said that she will travel to Mumbai from Manali on September 9th.

Her father had requested the Himachal Government for security and had said there was risk to her life since she has been speaking openly against Bollywood big wigs, Mumbai police and Shiv Sena leaders.

Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal Pradesh's chief minister, had also assured that the state government is concerned about Kangana's security.

"Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity too. It's our duty to give her security. I have told the Director-General of police Sanjay Kundu to take steps accordingly," the CM had said.

The CM also said that Kangana's sister called him on Saturday and her father too formally wrote to the Himachal Pradesh police, requesting security for the actress.

"Kangana Ranaut's father has given in writing asking for police protection. I've directed DGP in this regard. She'll be provided security here. We are also discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside HP as she is leaving for Mumbai on 9th September," he added.