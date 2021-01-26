Kangana Ranaut Will Direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Unless She Finds 'Someone Better'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently announced a sequel to her 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, revealed in a recent interview that she will be directing the film unless she finds someone better. The actor and her production company seeks to create a cinematic franchise out of stories of real-life female heroes in India.

Talking to Times of India, Kangana said, "I have delivered a Rs 100 crore film as a director with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. So, I will try and keep myself as the director unless I find someone better than me for this job."

Kangana added that even though she knows she is up for direction, she will be happy just acting in the project. "Obviously, I will be more than happy to just act as an actor because I have lots of responsibilities in terms of other projects that Manikarnika productions is going to announce. The pressure is a lot but I do believe that I can do a lot. So, I'm looking for someone to direct but if not then I am there, I will definitely do it,” she said.

Didda was Queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. Her one leg was polio stricken but she was one of the greatest warriors.

Kangana plans to complete her ongoing commitments first and then start shooting for the new film in January 2022.