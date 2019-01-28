English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Will Make a Mark for Herself as a Director: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande
Actress Ankita Lokhande, who has ventured into Bollywood with 'Manikarnika', has heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut's ability as a director.
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Actress Ankita Lokhande, who has ventured into Bollywood with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut's ability as a director and is sure she will also make a mark as a filmmaker.
Manikarnika..., which released last week, tells the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. The film is co-directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.
Asked how Kangana was as a director, Ankita told IANS here: "As a director, she was fantastic. It was her debut as a director and she was directing a debutante. So, it was good."
Ankita, who essays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film, says Kangana is super talented.
"She has been disciplined and very talented at whatever she has done. I wish her all the best for everything she does in her life and I just know one thing... whatever she has done till now, she has made her own mark. I am sure she will make a mark for herself as a director too," she said.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Manikarnika..., which released last week, tells the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. The film is co-directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.
Asked how Kangana was as a director, Ankita told IANS here: "As a director, she was fantastic. It was her debut as a director and she was directing a debutante. So, it was good."
Ankita, who essays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film, says Kangana is super talented.
"She has been disciplined and very talented at whatever she has done. I wish her all the best for everything she does in her life and I just know one thing... whatever she has done till now, she has made her own mark. I am sure she will make a mark for herself as a director too," she said.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: Twitter Celebrates as India Seal Series in Style
- New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Joins Gurugram Police Fleet
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches 1.6 GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans With 84-Day Validity
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Why Have Our TV Subscriptions Become More Expensive?
- In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Host a Family Get-together in the US
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results