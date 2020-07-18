Kangana Ranaut will Return Padma Shri if She Can't Prove Her Claims About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Kangana Ranaut has said she will return her Padma Shri award if she is unable to prove the claims she has made about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. After Sushant died by suicide on June 14, the actress had released a couple of videos on social media accusing several members of the film industry of propagating nepotism.

Kangana had talked about the pressure and rejection he was facing from Bollywood and the media. She had bashed journalists for writing blind items on celebrities without taking names. She also questioned whether Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a "suicide or a planned murder".

The actress has now said that if she cannot prove the claims she has made, she'll return the honour bestowed upon her by the Indian government.

"They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I'm in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can't testify, which I can't prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri," Kangana told Republic TV.

"I don't deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain," she added.

Kangana continued, "Tomorrow, needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker will get up and say that they love this industry. I am only saying if you love this industry and if you love Karan Johar, then why are you not getting work like Alia or Ananya? Their whole existence is proof of nepotism. There will be articles that will make me look like a mad person after this, I know."

Earlier this month, Kangana's team had denied that the actress was called in by the Mumbai Police. Her team had tweeted on July 2, "Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn't received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate."

