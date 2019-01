Kangana Ranaut: I Would Love to Do a Supergirl Movie with Priyanka Chopra

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial debut, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, says she’d love to work with Priyanka Chopra."I would definitely like to do (a movie with Priyanka). We have done a film called Krrish 3 together where she was playing a homely girl but I think if we both are like supergirls or something that would work. Me and Priyanka can kick some butts. Essentially she is very like that person, she can kick butts, she is quite tough," she told Pinkvilla Kangana earlier talked about how she always praises the work of her fellow actresses but has never got any acknowledgement from them in return. “You know I will praise Alia or I would praise Anushka or I would praise everyone. I never shied away from going to Deepika's Piku trial. Everyone I have praised in my capacity. Sonakshi's Lootera I saw and the whole year I praised her. I don't get threatened. Why don't I see same sort of...why is everyone like, ‘Oh, oh, oh she doesn't exist?’“Why is that going on? I exist. My film has crossed millions and millions of views and it is one of the most promising films of this year. So when they pretend I don't exist...nobody ever talks about my teasers or trailers,” she said.Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is slated to release on January 25.