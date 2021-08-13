Kangana Ranaut Wraps Shooting For Dhaakad, Already 'Misses Sets'

That actress Kangana Ranaut is an outspoken and fearless person is something everyone knows about her now. And that she is a brilliant actor is something she has proven time and again. In March this year, she received her fourth national award in the best actress category for her films Panga and Manikarnika. The actor recently updated her fans on her upcoming flick Dhaakad. Kangana announced she has finished shooting for the film, in a series of Instagram stories.

Kangana shared pictures and videos from the Dhaakad wrap-up party. Besides the four-time national award winner, the film features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta as well. The cast wrapped the last schedule of the film in Budapest on Thursday. With Razneesh Ghai helming the film, Kangana will be seen playing the role of an officer and the name of her character is Agent Agni.

In one of her Instagram stories, Kangana said she had completed her shoot and was already missing sets. The film is being produced by Sohail Makalai Productions and Asailam Films. The makers of the film announced in January Dhaakad will premier in the theatres on October 1.

https://instagram.com/stories/kanganaranaut/2638805733340778566?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

Next, Kangana will be Thalaivi, a biopic of Jayalalithaa, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. This film will be released in four languages — Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, playing the role of an Indian Airforce pilot. She is expected to direct a film titled Emergency, based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here