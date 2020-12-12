Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Her 'Most Ambitious' Project Thalaivi, Shares New Picture

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi in Hyderabad for a while now. On Saturday, the actress announced the wrap on its shooting schedule. She took to Twitter and said she was having "mixed feelings" about partying ways with her character.

Kangana tweeted, "And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings."

On the occasion of the fourth death anniversary of Jayalalithaa on December 5, Kangana had taken to Twitter to share a series of pictures of her paying tribute to the late actor-turned-politician. She had written: “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a superhuman to complete the film, just one more week to go.”

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi also stars Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, and Bhagyashree. Kangana was last seen in Panga.