Kangana Ranaut Writes Another Poem Called Aasmaan, Directs Home Video in Manali

Kangana Ranaut is among the Bollywood stars who is using the lockdown period to explore her creative skills in areas other than acting. The actress, who has dabbled in film direction with Manikarnika and in film wiriting with Simran and Queen, has been writing poetry during the lockdown.

She is spending the lockdown days with her family in Manali. Kangana had earlier penned a poem on Mother's Day. She has now written another poem called Aasmaan, which she has written, shot and featured in.

The poem uses Sky as an analogy for feelings we don't acknowledge and how those show signs, but we choose to ignore. The poignant words offer some food for thought. The video has been artistically shot in Kangana's home, and adds a lot of depth and intrigue while still signifying freedom of thoughts.

Aasmaan gives a glimpse into how Kangana's talents beyond acting, and also sheds light on her thoughts. The picturesque locales from her Manali add to the feel of the poem and the video.

She has been enjoying quality time with her parents, as well as sister Rangoli Chandel. From intense workout to playing cards with family and even celebrating her birthday in lockdown – Kangana is making the most of living at home. She will next be seen essaying actress turned politician Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Thalaivi.

Follow @News18Movies for more