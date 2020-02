Kangana Ranaut's Bharatnatyam Pose in Jayalalithaa Biopic Thalaivi Wows Social Media

A new still from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Thalaivi" defines the film's subject, the late J. Jayalalithaa, as a dance icon.

"Thalaivi" is a biopic of Jayalalithaa, who was a film star and renowned dancer before she forayed politics, and went onto become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In the new still, Kangana is seen in a Bharatanatyam pose. The photograph was shared by the film's creative producer Brinda Prasad on Twitter.

"Madam J. Jayalalithaa was a great dancer & here presenting you the look of #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalithaa from #Thalaivi," Prasad tweeted.

Showering love upon Kangana over the new still, a Twitter user wrote: "Unbelievable transformation." Another user commented: "Queen."

"Thalaivi" also features Arvind Swami, and the film is directed by Vijay.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.