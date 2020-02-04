Take the pledge to vote

Kangana Ranaut's Bharatnatyam Pose in Jayalalithaa Biopic Thalaivi Wows Social Media

A new still from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Thalaivi" defines the film's subject, the late J. Jayalalithaa, as a dance icon.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut's Bharatnatyam Pose in Jayalalithaa Biopic Thalaivi Wows Social Media
A new still from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Thalaivi" defines the film's subject, the late J. Jayalalithaa, as a dance icon.

A new still from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Thalaivi" defines the film's subject, the late J. Jayalalithaa, as a dance icon.

"Thalaivi" is a biopic of Jayalalithaa, who was a film star and renowned dancer before she forayed politics, and went onto become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In the new still, Kangana is seen in a Bharatanatyam pose. The photograph was shared by the film's creative producer Brinda Prasad on Twitter.

"Madam J. Jayalalithaa was a great dancer & here presenting you the look of #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalithaa from #Thalaivi," Prasad tweeted.

Showering love upon Kangana over the new still, a Twitter user wrote: "Unbelievable transformation." Another user commented: "Queen."

"Thalaivi" also features Arvind Swami, and the film is directed by Vijay.

