Kangana Ranaut's Bharatnatyam Pose in Jayalalithaa Biopic Thalaivi Wows Social Media
A new still from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Thalaivi" defines the film's subject, the late J. Jayalalithaa, as a dance icon.
A new still from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Thalaivi" defines the film's subject, the late J. Jayalalithaa, as a dance icon.
A new still from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Thalaivi" defines the film's subject, the late J. Jayalalithaa, as a dance icon.
"Thalaivi" is a biopic of Jayalalithaa, who was a film star and renowned dancer before she forayed politics, and went onto become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
In the new still, Kangana is seen in a Bharatanatyam pose. The photograph was shared by the film's creative producer Brinda Prasad on Twitter.
"Madam J. Jayalalithaa was a great dancer & here presenting you the look of #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalithaa from #Thalaivi," Prasad tweeted.
Showering love upon Kangana over the new still, a Twitter user wrote: "Unbelievable transformation." Another user commented: "Queen."
Madam J.Jayalalithaa was a great dancer & here presenting you the look of #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalithaa from #Thalaivi with @thearvindswami as #MGR. #DirectorVijay @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa @gvprakash @madhankarky Releasing on 26th June pic.twitter.com/XmLkt6WAfw— Brinda Prasad (@BrindaPrasad1) February 2, 2020
"Thalaivi" also features Arvind Swami, and the film is directed by Vijay.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Unveiled, 1st Product Under India 2.0 Project
- TikTok's New Bizzare Challenge Has Users Blindly Flashing Phone Camera Into Their Eyes
- Lady Gaga Posts Loved up Pic with Boyfriend Michael Polansky, Makes Relationship Insta Official
- Thappad Will Make You See Things That Were Taken for Granted in a Relationship, Says Taapsee Pannu
- Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years