Kangana Ranaut's Bodyguard Arrested for Cheating Woman on Pretext of Marriage

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut‘s bodyguard has been arrested from his native village in Karnataka on charges of allegedly cheating a woman in Mumbai on the promise of marrying her, police said. “A team of Mumbai police came here yesterday (Saturday) and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya," a police officer told .

He said Hegde allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her.

However, he fled Mumbai and started living in Heggadahalli, his native village, the officer said.

According to the FIR, Hegde had promised to marry the victim in June last year. The accused also suggested a live-in relationship to which the victim agreed as she had hoped to get married to him. They knew each other for 8 years. In the complaint, she further added that she refused to have a physical relationship but he forced her into it.

The victim also alleged that Kangana’s bodyguard also borrowed 50,000 rupees from her saying that his mother was unwell and he had to leave for his hometown and since that time is unreachable.

