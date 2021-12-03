Kangana Ranaut's Car Surrounded by 'Mob' as She Enters Punjab, Actress Shares Video of Her Talking to Protestors

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Story section on Friday to share a couple of videos of her car being stopped by a group of protestors as it entered Punjab. In the clip, they were heard chanting ‘murbadad’ on seeing the actress. She wrote on Instagram that, “As I entered Punjab, a mob has attacked my car… They are saying they are farmers."

In the video, she can further be heard saying that the people are calling themselves farmers and are attacking her and threatening her. “Iss desh mein iss tarah ka mob lynching ho raha hai sare aam," she said, continuing, “Itni saari police hai phir bhi meri gaadi ko nikalne nahi diya jaa raha hai. Kya main koi politician hoon? Koi party chalati hoon. What is this behaviour? Unbelievable"

However, in the next video, she was seen shaking hands with one of the protestors. She captioned the clip as, “Love conquers all. Everyone warned me against talking to them but I did. Another elderly woman also asked the Manikarnika actress to think before she speaks.

This outrage comes after Kangana Ranaut’s controversial statement on the Sikh genocide after the three farm laws were repelled. She shared a picture of former late Prime Minister Indhira Gandhi on her Instagram Story section and wrote, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today but lets not forget one woman , the only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jhutti ke niche crush kiya tha…’. She was referring to Indira Gandhi who launched the operation Blue Star at Golden Temple Amritsar in the year 1984. This also invited an FIR against her by a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee for hurting the sentiments of the community.

Meanwhile, Kangana has filed an FIR against those who are threatening to kill her for her recent controversial statement involving Khalistanis. The actress informed about the same by penning a lengthy note in Hindi on Instagram alongside a picture of her at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The photo also features her sister Rangoli Chandel and mother Asha Ranaut.

Kangana also requested interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct Punjab Chief Minister to take immediate action in this regard. Talking about her statement, Kangana wrote, “Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack in Mumbai, I wrote that one should never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India for money and sometimes for position and power. Traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring, leading to such incidents.

