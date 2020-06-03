Kangana Ranaut's Childhood Obsession with Dolls Revealed by Sister

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is spending lockdown time with her family in their abode in the hills. The actress recently designed the interiors of her sister's home and the resultant pictures were shared online on social media.

Later, Kangana and Rangoli revealed how this passion project undertaken by the actress came to a fulfilling conclusion. Rangoli said in an interview that Kangana was keen on designing her new home and was invested in it form a long time, even while she was shooting for Thalaivi in Tamil Nadu.

However, during the interaction, Rangoli spilled the beans of Kangana's childhood secrets-- her obsession with dolls. Speaking in the matter, Rangoli said, "We both had our own set of friends but I remember Kangana organising small picnics for all. She was also very obsessed with her dolls; so much that once when we were getting some furniture made at home, she used to be right after the carpenter, asking him to make a sofa, bed and other furniture for her dolls as well."

Rangoli added, "Not only that but she also used to design their clothes and arrange their marriages from a very young age. I would always look at her in amusement and see how she's tension free and lost in her own world with her dolls and decorating them."

Follow @News18Movies for more