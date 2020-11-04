Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Response to Javed Akhtar's Defamation Case Against Her

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the defamation case filed against her by lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar through a cryptic tweet. On Tuesday, Kangana tweeted in Hindi, “Ek thi sherni… aur bhediyon ka jhund (there once was a lioness… and a pack of wolves),” while sharing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s tweet.

The Member of Parliament in his tweet had written, “Lyricist Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements on national and international television. The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai.”

एक थी शेरनी ..... और एक भेड़ियों का झुंड । https://t.co/uSGd4KBmwl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

Javed had filed a criminal defamation case against actor Kangana in Mumbai court for making "baseless allegations" against him in her interviews given to the media on the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The case filed before the metropolitan magistrate in West Andheri seeks action under the Indian Penal Code against Kangana for defamation charges.

In his complaint, Javed has alleged that the actress made baseless comments that caused damage to his reputation. The complaint also mentions that the Queen actor dragged in his name while referring to a "coterie" in Bollywood while talking about the death of Sushant in the media.

With this, it seems the actress is quite surrounded by legal cases in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police issued notice to Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them on November 10 and November 11 in connection with a case of where they have been alleged to have promoted enmity between communities through their statements.

Kangana, who is currently at her home in Himachal Pradesh, is known for her unfiltered statements which have proven quite controversial. She has criticised sections of Bollywood over nepotism and favouritism, time and again. After actor SSR was found dead at his Mumbai home in June, Kangana once again seized the opportunity to speak on vices of the Bollywood industry.