Coronavirus
News18 »
Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad Director Razneesh Ghai Slams Ahmed Khan Over 'Delusional Statements'

'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan has been threatened with a legal notice by 'Dhaakad' director Razneesh Ghai for his statement that the action film starring Kangana Ranaut has been shelved as "female-led action films do not work."

  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 8:15 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel called out Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan for making "baseless statements" about the former's sister's upcoming action film Dhaakad.

In an interview with a publication, Ahmed reportedly said that female-led action films do not work and claimed that Dhaakad had been stalled following Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Responding to Ahmed's comments, Rangoli called him an "atrocious filmmaker". She also shared that Ahmed had called Kangana and even apologised to her over his remarks.

Not only this, but Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai has also issued a statement rubbishing Ahmed's claim and said he is thinking of sending him a legal notice.

"Statements reported in this article by Ahmed Khan are absolutely false. A legal notice will be issued from our lawyers. The delusional statements and negativity is completely uncalled for. 'Dhaakad' is currently in pre-production and will go on the floors this June," Razneesh said.

