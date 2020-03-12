Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad Director Razneesh Ghai Slams Ahmed Khan Over 'Delusional Statements'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel called out Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan for making "baseless statements" about the former's sister's upcoming action film Dhaakad.

In an interview with a publication, Ahmed reportedly said that female-led action films do not work and claimed that Dhaakad had been stalled following Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Responding to Ahmed's comments, Rangoli called him an "atrocious filmmaker". She also shared that Ahmed had called Kangana and even apologised to her over his remarks.

Ha ha Arrey Khan Bhai saab, 155 crore ki film ko flop kehte ho, aapki film Baaghi3 ne 49 ka weekend kiya aur Manikarnika ne 45 ka, jayada peeche nahin hai aapse, Manikarnika ka 102 India karke dekhao phir baat karo, abhi toh aapke seetare gardish mein hain https://t.co/ovw7SlRE2f — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Ahmad Khan atrocious film maker sunn Dhakaad bhi ban rahi hai Thalaivi bhi ban rahi hai Tejas bhi ban rahi and and all are as big as Manikarnika budget, cos only solo Kangana films have managed to cross 100, first TWMR and now Manikarnika many more to come ... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

This is Dhakaad producer Sohail Maklai who never uses tweeter also got furious .... not that this creep Ahmad deserves this much attention but just in case ... here’s the update on# Dhakaad https://t.co/gn6gvcCgFm — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Not only this, but Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai has also issued a statement rubbishing Ahmed's claim and said he is thinking of sending him a legal notice.

"Statements reported in this article by Ahmed Khan are absolutely false. A legal notice will be issued from our lawyers. The delusional statements and negativity is completely uncalled for. 'Dhaakad' is currently in pre-production and will go on the floors this June," Razneesh said.

This is from Dhakaad director.... even though Ahmad Khan has called every one and apologised we are still sending him notice .... cos he deserves one .... https://t.co/9F3AcD8hh2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

