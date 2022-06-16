Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad Suffers Loss of Rs 78 Crores; Digital Rights To Be Sold At Scrap Value: Report

Despite giving several hits in the past few years, Kangana Ranaut’s last theatrical release Dhaakad had a terrible run at the box office. After ending its run at the box office, the Razneesh Ghai’s directorial failed to even earn Rs 3 crore. As per a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers are facing a Rs 78 crore loss, as the estimated making budget of Kangana’s actioner, was Rs 85 crore. The movie reportedly managed to earn a lifetime of Rs 2.58 crore at the box office.

Reportedly, the makers didn’t sell the digital and satellite rights of the film. Now after the poor performance of Dhaakad at the box office, the filmmakers will have to face the pressure by selling the digital and satellite rights of the movie at a scrap value. It is estimated that after putting together Dhaakad’s satellite and digital revenue would be less than Rs 5 crore.

Dhaakad Budget

Cost Of Production – 70 Cr.

Cost Of Prints and Publicity (P&A) – 15 Cr.

TOTAL COST – 85 Cr.

LOSS – 78.52 Cr.

It is believed that Kangana’s latest release faced strong competition from Kartik Aaryan’s latest comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Despite clinching good reviews from film critics across the country, Dhaakad couldn’t survive in front of Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s entertaining quotient, which continues to be the first choice among the audience.

On the work front, Kangana has donned the director’s hat for her upcoming film Emergency based on the life of India’s former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Talking about Emergency, Kangana earlier wrote, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.” Apart from this, the Queen actress also has Tejas and Tiku Weds Sheru.

