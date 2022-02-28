Kangana Ranaut's Fierce Look In Dhaakad Will Leave You Excited, Movie To Release On THIS Date

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad gets a release date. On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and announced that the mega action entertainer is all set to release on May 27, 2022. The film will be released in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Kangana Ranaut also dropped a new poster of the movie in which she can be seen in her fierce avatar as Agent Agni. With a rifle in her hand and an intense look, Kangana has raised the excitement among fans for the movie. “The unstoppable force of #AgentAgni is fast approaching! 🔥 The action spy thriller #Dhaakad will set the big screen on fire in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam on 27th May 2022," the caption of Kangana’s post read.

The multi-lingual Pan-India film was to be released in April but with the third wave hitting the country, the makers decided to shift the release to May. This is Ranaut’s second pan India outing after the thunderous success of Thalaivii, based on the life of Jayalalitha.

Advertisement

Dhaakad is Bollywood’s first high-octane spy thriller led by a female star. The film is also the country’s first big-scale multilingual project to be headlined by a female superstar. The actioner led by Ranaut, also featured Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt, and Saswata Chatterjee among other actors.

Talking about her film, Kangana Ranaut said, “The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power.”

“From the beginning, we’ve worked towards ensuring Dhaakad to be a film for the big screen. I’m hoping it will rekindle the excitement and love for the moviegoing experience. We want to give India its next big action star to rally behind,” said director Razy Ghai.

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.