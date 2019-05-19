Kangana Ranaut's Floral Dress at Cannes can be Your Go To Outfit this Summer

After a series of glamorous red carpet appearances, Kangana Ranaut went all summery at Cannes on Saturday.The 32-year-old actor posed on yacht wearing a breezy Ralph and Russo pastel-coloured floral dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She kept her make-up light and flaunted her natural curls styled by celebrity hairstylist Ali Pirzadeh.Kangana’s social media team posted several photos of her latest look on her official Instagram handle on Saturday.Notably, The Queen actor made a smashing red carpet appearance at Cannes on Friday with a classic gold Kanjeevaram saree by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, which she paired with a corset and violet velvet gloves.On the second day, she looked stunning in a pink-and-lavender trailed gown by Filipino designer Micheal Cinco. She completed her fairy-tale look with Chopard jewels, soft curls and minimal make-up.For the Grey Goose bash at Cannes’ Nikki Beach, Kangana wore an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit with a beige corset top.She notably lost 5 kg in just 10 days to look her best at the French Riviera. A series of posts shared on her Instagram reveal that Kangana had been sweating it out in the gym to get in perfect shape for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.Meanwhile, Cannes this year has been abuzz with Indian celebrities creating quite a splash at its red carpet. Among other attendees include Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan. Cannes staples Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will too be arriving soon at the Riviera.