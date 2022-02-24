Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp: Bidaai Fame Sara Khan and Babita Phogat Approached Too?

Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming reality show Lock Upp has been making headlines ever since its announcement. While the show will premiere on February 27, fans are excited to know who all will be locked up inside the house. So far, it has been confirmed that comedian Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal and Poonam Pandey will participate in the show. However, recent reports claim that Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai fame Sara Khan has also been approached for the show.

As reported by ETimes, television actress Sara Khan and Indian female wrestler Babita Kumari Phogat are in talks to participate in the reality show. The report also claims that just like other contestants, Sara is also in isolation before entering the show. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

For the unversed, Sara Khan rose to fame after Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai which aired in 2007. Following this, she participated in several reality shows including Zara Nachke Dikha in 2008, Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss season 10. Babita too had participated in Nach Baliye season 9.

Advertisement

Apart from this, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla’s name is also in buzz for the show. On being asked if he is participating in Lock Upp, Tehseen laughed and told BollywoodLife.com that it will be an interesting show. “Like you, even I am curious to know who all are going to Lock Upp. Even I will come to know if I am going or not (laughs out loud). Well, I must say that Lock Upp has captured the imagination of the audience. I feel it is going to be a very interesting show. The premise looks extremely challenging on all fronts. I feel Ekta Kapoor is always a visionary and comes up with great ideas," he said.

Other celebrities whose names have been making headlines regarding the show are - Anushka Sen, Shehnaaz Gill and Vir Das.

Meanwhile, talking about Lock Upp, it will Livestream on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27th February 2022. In the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities. These contestants will be locked up in the show’s prison with people they can’t see eye-to-eye.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.